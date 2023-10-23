Studt’s pumpkin patch grows over 50 types of pumpkins

Studt's Pumpkin Patch
Studt's Pumpkin Patch(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Studt’s Pumpkin Patch is one of those must go places families in the valley have on their ‘to-do’ list each Halloween season. Attractions at Studt’s include a corn maze, a petting zoo, and over 50 types of pumpkins to choose from.

The passed down, multigenerational owned pumpkin patch has been at it’s current location for 14 years. Studt’s began with two or three variants of pumpkins. Year after year, that collection grew to 53 different types of pumpkins.

Jenifer Studt, the owner of Studt’s Pumpkin Patch says her favorite part of running the patch is seeing families enjoying the moment. Disconnected from technology and connecting with each other.

Studt says her favorite pumpkin has to be the ‘Fairy Tales’. She adds that the patch has an array of colors, with pumpkins ranging multiple different colors like blue, yellow, red, and green.

Studt says the patch intentionally plants a surplus of pumpkins. Around two or three days after closing for the season, close to a thousand sheep and goats take over the field. They’ll get to munch on all the leftovers.

