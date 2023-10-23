Rain and snow late this week is trending toward a later start

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week will start warm and dry. A storm system will bring a chance for rain and snow to Western Colorado, then we’ll turn colder.

Updates on our Rain & Snow Maker

We’ve been tracking a storm system expected to bring rain and snow to us since late last week. We’ve seen some changes in the forecast as we’ve updated you over time, and there are some more changes today. More changes are possible, but here’s how things are happening based on our latest available data. The biggest change is with the timing. The newest data indicate the storm system arriving a little later - Thursday night as opposed to Thursday morning. Rain is expected to increase between about 6 PM and midnight Thursday night. Around midnight, a change from rain to slushy snow begins over the Bookcliffs and spreads south. It’s possible that the snow mostly stays over the higher terrain and the valleys get mostly rain. Rain and snow may linger through the Friday morning drive, but it will fade by 6 AM to 9 AM Friday. Again, more change is possible in this forecast.

But First... A Few Showers

Another weaker storm system will affect us early this week. Low pressure is swirling along the coast of Northern California. This will track south/southeastward tonight and tomorrow. The strongest part of this storm system will pass south of us. A few showers are possible - especially in the Four Corners around Cortez. Even then, the rain will be limited and more of us will stay dry than get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to lower 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50 at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, 37 around Cortez. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start, then we’ll become partly cloudy in the afternoon. We’ll warm from near 50 degrees around 7 AM to almost 70 degrees by noon, then to the middle 70s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 76 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez.

