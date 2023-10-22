Why Dungeons and Dragons makes a great therapy tool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - All wizards, druids, and elves might have found the perfect way to meet their therapy needs while still having fun. One Grand Valley therapist in training is guiding folks through a fantasy gameplay to meet their subconscious. It all started two years ago when a passionate therapist to be, Hollis Lyman, created a presentation showing how the game Dungeons and Dragons, is a lot like group therapy. Dungeons and Dragons or the coined nickname ‘D&D’, is a table top role playing game. All players customize a character. Choosing the name, race, gender, and background history. Some character statistics are not by choice like strength, charisma, and intelligence. Players would role dice to decide those categories. One player in the group is designated the ‘Dungeon Master’. In this case, group therapy leader Lyman is the designated ‘DM’. “I’m the one sort of building our storyline, I’m putting the challenges out there for our characters to interact with,” said Lyman.

Lyman says group therapy is typically structured for a group of individuals going through similar experiences or diagnosis. In her first D&D group, most folks have difficulty with social interactions. Meaning some clients feel alienated in social settings or some struggle to keep up with the flow of conversation. Participants are expected to come up with personal and group goals they want to accomplish in the therapeutic environment. As Dungeon Master, Lyman can throw in obstacles or challenges for players to work through during the campaign. These challenges could be personalized for a single player or managed for the whole group to conquer. While playing, Lyman observes her group through a therapeutic lens, “One of the coolest things I found is that you really get to directly question a player through their character,” she says. She’ll ask about a character’s actions, behaviors, and thoughts directly to the players. Creating a less abrasive environment for a group members to talk about their own thought process without it feeling like therapy.

When a player faces a challenge or meets one of their goals during game time, Lyman hands out ‘Inspiration Points’. For example, a player may have a goal to speak up more during sessions. When they do, they’re recognized for their efforts.

Through research, Lyman says she’s learned D&D allows for therapist to tap into a person’s Meta Awareness. She says, “Meta Awareness is just I’m aware of myself, my thoughts, my actions, [without] me actually doing them,”. Characters may feel like making an irrational decision in the moment, like smashing a bridge in the game, but players start to recognize those actions might not be the best move for the campaign at large. Causing players to put aside their character’s wants and turn towards the team for decision making and collaboration.

Lyman’s first ever therapy campaign ended in August after running for 8 weeks. Here’s one group member’s testimony:

“I’ve attended various group therapies in the past, but they didn’t have a significant therapeutic effect for me personally.

However, this D&D therapy group was the first time I was able to explore interacting comfortably as myself, in a safe and non-competitive social environment, with the added benefits and excitement of the D&D game dynamics, packaged in a format that allowed me to express myself more effectively and confidently, and empowered my own social development and exploration.

Hollis did a fantastic job facilitating a healthy and safe social environment, while also adding a level of imagination and thoughtful gameplay that had a catalytic effect on the quality and effectiveness of the therapy group.”

Names and personal details are kept private due to The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Lyman says she’s received amazing feedback since the end of her first campaign. Three members from the first campaign have already signed up for round two starting this October. Lyman hopes to keep doing D&D therapy for as long as she can, in the future she’s hoping to have other therapist on board to run a group. She encourages everyone to join the group as many times as they would like. You can change your character and your personal goal every campaign. The plan for now is to run a campaign four times a year during fall, winter, spring, and summer, taking month long breaks in between.

To join D&D group therapy, visit Creative Directions on their website and fill out the group referral form. Or, you can email Hollis@UMtherapy.com to be pointed in the right direction.

Dungeons and Dragons therapy is designed for folks 18 and up. If you have children you believe would benefit from a similar group therapy, Lyman runs a ‘Animal Friends’ therapy group. Animal Friends is considered a simpler version of D&D where you get to choose between playing as a cat or dog. Similar techniques are used in this group, with a focus on team dynamics.

