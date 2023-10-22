Mesa County John Doe Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After over a decade, an unidentified man found in Mesa County has been identified as Michael John Alonzi.

According to the Mesa County Corner’s Office, in October 2011, a Colorado Mesa University instructor and a group of environmental science students discovered a human skull near the Uncompahgre Plateau wilderness area in rural Mesa County, a few hundred yards off Divide Road near the town of Whitewater, Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office determined the skull belonged to an adult male but nothing else. For a decade, investigators pursued various leads but had no luck. That was until September 2022, when MCSO and Othram Laboratories, a corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, used advanced forensic DNA testing. The corner’s office used the leads to reach out to a potential family. On October 19, 2023, a DNA comparison with a potential daughter confirmed the identity of the unidentified man as Michael John Alonzi, born December 10, 1961.

Information from the family said Alonzi may have been passing through the area in the 1990s and early 2000s, but a lack of physical evidence provides difficulty understanding how Alonzi died.

The corner’s office is asking for help. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the coroner’s office by calling 970-244-1898 and referencing agency case C19-787.

