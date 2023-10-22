Mesa County John Doe Identified

Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence."(Credit: Othram, Inc.)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After over a decade, an unidentified man found in Mesa County has been identified as Michael John Alonzi.

According to the Mesa County Corner’s Office, in October 2011, a Colorado Mesa University instructor and a group of environmental science students discovered a human skull near the Uncompahgre Plateau wilderness area in rural Mesa County, a few hundred yards off Divide Road near the town of Whitewater, Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office determined the skull belonged to an adult male but nothing else. For a decade, investigators pursued various leads but had no luck. That was until September 2022, when MCSO and Othram Laboratories, a corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, used advanced forensic DNA testing. The corner’s office used the leads to reach out to a potential family. On October 19, 2023, a DNA comparison with a potential daughter confirmed the identity of the unidentified man as Michael John Alonzi, born December 10, 1961.

Information from the family said Alonzi may have been passing through the area in the 1990s and early 2000s, but a lack of physical evidence provides difficulty understanding how Alonzi died.

The corner’s office is asking for help. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the coroner’s office by calling 970-244-1898 and referencing agency case C19-787.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

phone scam
Police issue warning over phone scammers
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Colorado COVID-19 rates are steadily on the rise
Colorado COVID-19 rates are steadily on the rise
Bird flu breakout strikes Colorado chicken flock
Bird flu breakout strikes Colorado chicken flock

Latest News

Dungeons and Dragons for Therapy
Why Dungeons and Dragons makes a great therapy tool
Mavs football puts on a show for homecoming
Mavs Football puts on a show for Homecoming
Mavs Football puts on a show for Homecoming
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) advances the ball off a reception from...
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy vents frustrations as he clears the air over feuds, losses and his slow start