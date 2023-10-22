Friday night Officer involved shooting

Mesa County deputies placed on paid administrative leave after Officer-involved shooting Friday...
Mesa County deputies placed on paid administrative leave after Officer-involved shooting Friday night.(David Jones)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate a Officer-involved Shooting Friday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of 31 ½ Road to contact a wanted male suspect around 9:40 p.m. Once officers were in contact with the suspect they were met with force and a officer-involved shooting occurred. Law enforcement personnel extended medical aid until paramedics arrived on the scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave due to standard protocol regarding officer involved shootings. A separate internal investigation will take place and will be lead by the CIRT.

The criminal investigation is still in the early stages and preliminary information is subject to change. CIRT will continue to investigate and additional details will be released when available.

No further information will be released at this time.

