Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend, then snow could arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Warm sunshine will persist through this weekend, even as clouds begin increasing ahead of an approaching storm system. That approaching storm system will arrive early next week.

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend. You can see some meteors, or falling stars, now, but the peak of the meteor shower is Saturday night. Best viewing is after midnight. Look southeast toward the constellation Orion. The meteors will appear to come from Betelgeuse, the alpha star of Orion.

Snow Possible Next Week

Our first snow maker of the season could be on the way next week. We are still monitoring the progress of a developing storm system. We have some time to watch this, but just know that a storm system that could bring rain and snow to us is possible Thursday afternoon and evening. That’s based on our latest forecast data, but changes to this forecast are possible as the storm system develops further.

First Freeze Possible, Too

This potential rain and snow maker for us also sets the stage for our first freeze of the season around the Grand Valley. We’ll probably cool to right around freezing Friday morning and Saturday morning. Saturday night-Sunday morning could be even colder.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, 34 degrees around Cortez, and 23 degrees around Gunnison. Saturday will be sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, 77 degrees around Cortez, and 72 degrees around Gunnison.

