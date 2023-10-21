Friday Night Blitz Week Nine
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s crunch time for playoff hopeful teams in Colorado High School Football, with just a couple of games remaining in the season.
Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap.
Fruita Monument Wildcats 6, Broomfield Eagles 21, - Final
Montrose Red Hawks 43, Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 12, - Final
Delta Panthers 49, Bayfield Wolverines 0, - Final
Grand Junction Tigers 21, Dakota Ridge Eagles 55, - Final
Central Warriors 3, Skyline Falcons 0, - 4th Quarter
Rifle Bears 49, Grand Valley Cardinals 7, - Final
