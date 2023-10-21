Friday Night Blitz Week Nine

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s crunch time for playoff hopeful teams in Colorado High School Football, with just a couple of games remaining in the season.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 6, Broomfield Eagles 21, - Final

Montrose Red Hawks 43, Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 12, - Final

Delta Panthers 49, Bayfield Wolverines 0, - Final

Grand Junction Tigers 21, Dakota Ridge Eagles 55, - Final

Central Warriors 3, Skyline Falcons 0, - 4th Quarter

Rifle Bears 49, Grand Valley Cardinals 7, - Final

