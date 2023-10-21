Colorado COVID-19 rates are steadily on the rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but not nearly as high as they were in 2022
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing at a rate of 2 percent since June according to the Colorado Disease Control and the Public Health Response.

Since Oct. 1, there have been almost 350 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19, with a new emergency department visit every week; that’s almost 17 times more than the rate of flu or RSV admissions within the same time span.

Though rates are not nearly as high as they were in 2022, there was a higher spike seen during the summer. Healthcare officials are urging those who are at higher risk to get their COVID-19, Flu, and RSV shots.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides resources and services for people to learn how they can stay on top of their vaccinations and how to take extra measures to ensure the health and safety of not only themselves but others. Some who may be at higher risk of these highly contagious illnesses include younger children and older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, those who are pregnant, and those who are immunocompromised.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and others from these illnesses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.

