Bird flu breakout strikes Colorado chicken flock

Weld County was hit with a bad case of the bird flu
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hitting the backyard of Weld County is a new case of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza, according to the Department of Agriculture. This specific type of influenza is also known as “bird flu.”

Weld County, just north of Denver along the Wyoming State line, was hit with a case of the bird flu. The infected chicken flock lost between 20 to 40 chickens resulting in the euthanization of the remainder. The case which was confirmed by the US Department of Agricultures’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, said that since April of last year, Colorado has experienced the largest case of animal disease outbreak in the state’s history with the loss of more than 6.2 million domestic poultry due to HPAI.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture encourages flock owners to increase biosecurity measures, monitor their birds along with monitoring their production parameters, enroll as Secure Food Supply participants, and report any suspicious behavior within their flock that may be caused by disease.

This is a continued case, but luckily none of the birds in the contaminated flock were sold.

