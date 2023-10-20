October is pharmacist appreciation month

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may or may not have already been aware that October is pharmacist appreciation month.

Pharmacists are in communities across the nation. According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, there are currently more than 315,000 practicing pharmacists.

The pharmacy team with the V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System is reminding everyone that pharmacists love to help.

“If it’s a problem that you don’t know how to take it, that’s one thing, if you just can’t fit it into your schedule, the right way can often help to troubleshoot that as well,” said Michael Andrews, clinical pharmacy specialist, V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System. “If the directions are take it twice a day, it’s important to know what times a day that is, that would make that medicine work the best. If you’re having trouble tolerating the medication, also important to reach out early. Don’t stop taking a medicine because you’re not doing well with it. Reach out and get some help with that.”

Andrews also urging everyone to make to disposed of unused medication properly. He said to not discard them in the toilet. According to Andrews, the V.A. hospital has a drop off location as do other pharmacies and hospitals in the community.

For a list of drop off locations in the Grand Valley, please visit.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
West Slope Youth Voice Candidate Forum
Students raise their voices at District 51 school board candidate forum
phone scam
Police issue warning over phone scammers
Our forecast through this weekend is more of the same: that means warm, sunny afternoons and...
The latest next week’s rain & snow maker
We’re seeing strong-and-strengthening signals of the first freeze of the season and perhaps our...
Snow could come with the Grand Valley’s first freeze next week

Latest News

Court date of former St. Mary’s nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients moved...
Court date of former St. Mary’s nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients moved to November
Holistic Valley
Holistic Valley
Holistic Valley
Holistic Valley
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel evacuates town near Lebanese border in sign of impending Gaza ground assault