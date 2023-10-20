Mutual aid partners call for action to aid those in Gaza

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Humanitarian and Pediatrician Dr. Barbara Zind remains in Gaza amidst the looming threat of invasion from the Israeli Military. Marking almost two weeks spent in the war zone. Now coworkers and family of Zind are asking for the community’s help.

The Founder and Executive Director of Mutual Aid Partners, Stephnia Vasconez, told us Zind is on their board of directors. Vasconez says after all Zind has done for the community of Mesa County, she deserves all the support we can give.

Mutual Aid Partners are asking citizens to contact their representatives and urge them to establish a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza. That way volunteers like Dr. Zind have a safe way out of Gaza and aid can enter the city to help all who reside in Palestine. They also request donations to be made towards the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, which is the organization Dr. Zind was working with during her trip to Gaza.

Senator Hickenlooper: (303)244-1628 | Email Here

Senator Bennett: (970)241-6631 | Email Here

Governor Polis: (303)866-2885 | gov_constituentservices@state.co.us

Past Coverage of Dr. Zind

