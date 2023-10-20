Maverick Volleyball is red hot ahead of big road trips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Volleyball team is rolling through their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule, and picking up some awards along the way, ahead of a big road trip against a pair of ranked RMAC teams.

The Mavs are 19-1 at this point of their season and are taking care of business against conference foes. In their last homestand the Mavs picked up a trio of wins against UCCS, Chadron State, and a ranked Regis team.

Up next for the team, is three road matches, that include facing off with back-to-back ranked RMAC teams. First the Mavericks will take on Colorado Christian in Lakewood, Co Saturday. Then they head back to the front range the following weekend to take on Regis again, back on the Rangers home turf (or court). Then they get their shot at payback against the MSU Denver Roadrunners. The Roadrunners are the lone team to take down the Mavericks this season, in a 3-1 MSU Denver victory at Brownson Arena back in September.

“We’re excited for redemption. To show us what we can do and show them what we can do. But again, we do have CCU (Colorado Christian) first. So that’s what we’re looking forward to first off, but yeah, we’re very excited,” Redshirt Junior Sabrina VanDeList said.

VanDeList is coming off a strong set of games, and was named RMAC Setter of the Week for the fourth time this season, and the 13th in her career.

“I play for those wild moments I told the coaches on the team, it just is like it’s a great all around feeling for everybody just like how great our hitters can be when they do get that set but I mean it’s them like they’re the ones terminating the ball they’re the ones that get the credit and I love giving them the credit to like it’s just amazing,” VanDeList said.

The Mavs next game, Saturday in Lakewood will be at 5:00 pm.

