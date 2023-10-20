Holistic Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Holistic medicine is a form of healing that considers the whole individual, their body, mind, spirit, and emotions in the quest for optimal health and wellness. According to the holistic medicine philosophy, one can achieve optimal health by gaining proper balance in life.

Holistic medicine practitioners believe that the whole person comprises interdependent parts, and if one part is not working correctly, all the other details will be affected. In this way, if people have physical, emotional, or spiritual imbalances, it can negatively affect their overall health.

A holistic practitioner may use all forms of health care, from conventional medication to alternative therapies, to treat ailments in the body. For example, when a person suffering from migraine headaches pays a visit to a holistic doctor, instead of walking out solely with medications, the doctor will likely take a look at all the potential factors that may be causing the person’s headaches, such as other health problems, diet and sleep habits, stress and personal issues, and preferred spiritual practices.

“I think right now our world is going through such transition,” Killian Rush, a valley herbalist practitioner, points out that many of the valley’s residents have been seeking alternatives to traditional Western medicine. “People are seeking alternative ways to connect to themselves, to connect to nature, to connect to their community.” Born in Colorado and taught as a youth to revere nature and vegetation’s healing properties, Rush now works as a holistic practitioner specializing in holistic herbal care. “I want people to know Herbalism is taking your power back, taking your healing into your own hands, so that you become so intuitively guided by yourself that hopefully you don’t need a practitioner anymore.”

Jessima Ramey is an integrated healing practitioner specializing in hypnosis and sound weaving. Her education for the practition brought her all over the world. " I wanted to help people with a more truthful way that they could find the integrity to abolish guilt, blame, and shame.” Ramey uses her knowledge in Reki Mastery and cranial sacral therapy to help correct the body itself. Ramey is also a spiritual and life coach, which is more of a physiologic piece of her practice. “We can really pull things apart and look more objectively at the different aspects of our lives. While finding what it is, that’s out of balance so that we can come together and work with all 4 of the bodies.” Ramey says this area called to her, “It’s been an interesting place for me. The whole valley is surrounded, so it creates this vortex of energy, and because we are waking up now, the entire population of the planet is. I do feel like this is calling people.”

John Karis, a certified body talk practitioner, puts his view of his practitioner in context to his clients when they first start with him,” It seems kinda mysterious at first, and basically, I tell them I’m a midwife to the body because the body, your body is self-healing.” BodyTalk combines Western medicine’s scientifically supported research in fields such as neuroscience, epigenetics, and psychoneuroimmunology along with a large number of highly recognized ancient and modern healing methods and principles of knowledge, such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture, yoga and meditation philosophies, Chiropractic, consciousness studies, and Energy Psychology.

Karis explains that BodyTalk works for all sorts of psychological and physical issues. He says that everything is connected and, therefore, even most physical problems will have a root in something emotional and be traced back to an event or environmental factor, but always working with the belief systems of the person concerned. It isn’t the environment that causes harm but their beliefs about the ecological aspect and their emotional association with it.

Each Holistic Practitioner is different, but each says their modality is essential for people to know they are out there. They also say the area is full of holistic healers practicing in our community because the need is so great.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.