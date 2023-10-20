The highest continuous paved road in the US closes for the season

ESTES PARK, Colo — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has closed to through traffic for the season.

The high-elevation route closed for the season Wednesday. While this means visitors can no longer drive the full length, sections of the road that lead to popular winter destinations are still open.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below-freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the national park and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.

Some Rocky Mountain National Park destinations remain open including:

Bear Lake Road

Moraine Park

Horseshoe Park

The section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley

Trail Ridge Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30. Beginning on Dec. 1, only pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers will be allowed beyond the closed gates.

The road typically opens each year during the last week in May and stays open as long as the weather permits. This year it opened on May 26. Last year, Trail Ridge Road closed for the season on Oct. 25.

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed to vehicles on Oct. 3 this year.

Trail Ridge Road (National Park Service)

