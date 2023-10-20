Court date of former St. Mary’s nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients moved to November

There was an initial court appearance Wednesday, but the remainder of the trial was pushed off.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The court date for a former St. Mary’s Hospital nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients has been moved, following an initial appearance.

62-year-old Christopher Lambros made his initial appearance Wednesday, but the case was pushed to November 29.

According to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the change was made as they try to finalize a resolution. Rubinstein also said that his office will be asking the court for an earlier date to enter a plea, if a plea is pursued.

