Students raise their voices at District 51 school board candidate forum

West Slope Youth Voice Candidate Forum
West Slope Youth Voice Candidate Forum(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday afternoon, all five candidates running for the upcoming two positions on the District 51 School Board sat down for a student led and student organized public forum. Ensuring youth voices in the valley are being heard.

A lot of prep work went into making the forum happen. Young student leaders began planning during the summer. They coordinated with candidates, looked for spaces to host, and organized all the research that would facilitate the event. Throughout the school year student leaders from West Slope Youth Voice began showing presentations to various schools around the Grand Valley. Which presented students with surveys to gather data on what changes young people wanted to see in their schools.

The top priorities listed included mental health support, good nutrition, feeling safe in schools. and affordable College or trade school tuition.

The Palisade seniors who moderated tonight’s forum asked candidates about forming a student advisory board to go along with the school board. All five candidates said yes.

The forum wrapped after an hour and a half of questions and answers, but student leaders with WSYV say they want to show people the importance of advocating for themselves in front of leaders. Even if you’re young, they say your voice needs to be heard.

