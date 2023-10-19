Police issue warning over phone scammers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is issuing a warning about phone scammers, urging everyone to be cautious.

The department said it’s gotten reports from several people who fell victim to scammers, and are now out thousands of dollars.

According to the department, scammers are calling people, pretending to be police, and different government agencies. The scammers demanding money to avoid arrest or claim a prize. The police department reminding people that no government entity will ever contact you over the phone and demand money.

According to the police department, the scammers are using scare tactics, putting enormous pressure on the people they’re calling causing them to become frantic before they can stop and assess the situation.

“People are in control,” said Mary Spear, police service technician GJPD. “In these scams, they don’t realize how much control they have. They can hang up, they can refuse to talk to them. They can just say no, they can call their banks and verify the information. Or in the case of a warrant scam call, the police department will tell you if you have a warrant.”

The department encourages you to talk with family members, friends or neighbors who could be susceptible to scams like these and warn them of the dangers they pose.

And if you believe you or someone you know may have become a victim of a scam, the department urges you to call them, and your bank.

