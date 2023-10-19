Overnight fire partially destroys school playground

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Recess is changing for students at Pear Park Elementary School in Grand Junction on account of an overnight fire partially destroying the playground.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2:12 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 18 near the playground on the school’s east side. The fire partially destroying the equipment. Pear Park Elementary School does have another set of playground equipment further on the northwest end of the school. The wrecked equipment served as the play place for older students. They’ll now have to use the playground for the younger students.

According to GJFD the initial investigation revealed there were three people on school property shortly before the fire started. Right now, investigators are asking for the public’s help for any information regarding the fire. GJFD said there are no known injuries so far.

In an email sent to parents, Pear Park’s principal, Zachary Moore, said the playground will be closed for the foreseeable future while the work to replace the equipment carries on. Moore further stated the campus is a closed campus after hours. He also encouraged parents to engage to talk to students about the importance of not being on school unsupervised.

