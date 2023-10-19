Mesa County Libraries sees surge in calls to recall books

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It looks like there’s a surge in requests to limit or ban certain books at Colorado public libraries. So far, the state has seen at least 136 unique book titles challenged.

Mesa County is no stranger to the petitioning of books. “In years past, the typical amount for us to get requests for reconsideration, which is what we call our challenge book process here in Mesa County, we typically have zero to three,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, library director of Mesa County Libraries. So far this year, Mesa County Libraries has seen ten requests for reconsideration.

Boisvenue-Fox expresses the idea of pulling any material off its shelves is highly unlikely. “So it’s not unusual for people to like something and not like something else. That’s pretty normal for a community library. Our librarians are very attuned to helping people find the books they do want and connect them with those materials of interest to them.”

The American Library Association attributes the rise in the book ban battle to the well-organized conservative political movement, whose goals include removing books about race, history, gender identity, sexuality, and reproductive health.“So libraries really are for first amendment rights for our patrons,” said Boisvenue-Fox. “So you know, if somebody recommends a book and we purchase it, and somebody else doesn’t like it. We’re not pulling the book because that’s a censorship act.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.