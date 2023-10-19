Breaking down some big ballot measures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re less than three weeks away from the November 2023 election and there are a few different ballot measures you might want to know about.

Two of them are state measures: proposition II and HH. Proposition II, should it pass, is intended to take money made off of tobacco and nicotine sales and put it toward a $23m investment in the Colorado’s free universal preschool program. No tax deduction is part of this proposition.

Proposition HH is a little trickier to explain. At its simplest form, prop HH would change the math that would determine your property tax. If it passes, that means you would see an increase on your property taxes next year, but it would not be as high of an increase, should it fail.

Also, should HH pass, voters essentially give the state permission to raise the limit on how much it can keep and spend each year, which would take away from how much money you get back through your TABOR refunds. If it passes, the state will then send out equal TABOR refunds, regardless of your income. If it fails, TABOR funds will be sent out based on your income, meaning, the less you make, the lower your refund, the more you make, the more you would be refunded.

Different areas of the state have different measures on their individual ballots. A big one for people who live in the Plateau Valley School District is ballot issue 4A. If it passes, that would mean a tax increase for the people living within the district. Taxes would increase up to $3.06m annually. The district would take on $40.8m in debt with a repayment cost of up to $76.5m. That will go toward replacing the district’s existing pre-k through twelfth grade school facility, while keeping the 2006 addition. The language on the ballot says it will improve current health and safety standards by constructing a more safe and secure facility with up-to-date technology.

