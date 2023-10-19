Athletes of Week: Mav Women’s Soccer on a Historic Winning Streak

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Soccer Team just keeps winning and winning and winning some more.

The Mavericks are 11-0-1 at this point of their season tied for the longest unbeaten streak in program history with the 2000 team.

The Mavs defense has been lights out only allowing four goals all season long.

However, they’re on a collision course with the UCCS Mountain Lions, who are also unbeaten in ten straight games.

Historically, the Mavericks lead this matchup at 9-7-2 all-time for the Mountain Lions took a 3-1 win against the Mavericks last season.

First place in the Rocky Mountain athletics conference is on the line in this one winner picks a big advantage in conference play with just five games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
The hillside collapsed in June.
County update on 29 Road hill collapse
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.
One person charged after North Ave. stabbing
Broken rail caused fatal Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, early findings show
Broken rail caused fatal Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, early findings show

Latest News

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son, during the...
Pac-12 booming in attendance, ratings in last season before teams scatter to different conferences
Athletes of Week: Mav Women’s Soccer on a Historic Pace
Athletes of Week: Mav Women’s Soccer on a Historic Pace
West Slope Youth Voice Candidate Forum
Students raise their voices at District 51 school board candidate forum
Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries sees surge in calls to recall books