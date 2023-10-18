Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.