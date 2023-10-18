Staying warm this week, then our first freeze is possible late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weak cold front will bring a few clouds to Western Colorado this evening. Any temperature change behind the cold front will be subtle and barely noticeable.

Weak Cold Front Passes Tonight

We will notice very little change in our weather as that cold front passes. Even the clouds that come and go with the cold front this evening aren’t a high-impact change. They’re just the most noticeable, albeit brief, change. Wednesday morning may be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday morning, but even that slight change will not last.

After The Cold Front Passes...

The rest of this week will be mainly sunny. The theme of warm afternoons and cool mornings will hold through this weekend.

Changes Approaching This Weekend

The weekend is when bigger changes approach. We will start chipping away at the warmth on Saturday and a little bit more on Sunday. That happens as a storm system approaches. This storm system may have some limited moisture. That translates to increasing clouds on Sunday and then a chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday that may linger into Wednesday.

First Freeze Possible Next Week

There does appear to be an increasing potential for the first freeze of the season behind next week’s storm system. The potential is still small as it’s ten days out, but it’s noticeably more likely than every day between now and next Friday. That’s Friday October 27.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds early this evening will gradually clear through midnight. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. The morning will be cool enough that some of us may want jackets on the way out the door. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s at 7 AM. We’ll warm to middle 60s at noon, then to low-to-mid 70s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.