Lowline Fire grows about 100 acres over several weeks

According to AirNow, the fire has grown to over 1,999 acres, up about 100 acres over the previous update five weeks ago
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - Firefighting crews working on the Lowline Fire released an update Monday.

According to airnow.gov, the fire has grown to over 1,999 acres, up about 100 acres over the previous update five weeks ago. Updates are widely spaced and show that the fire is burning slowly.

Containment has held steady at 55% since September 21, with no new information provided by fire crews.

The fire was ignited in July earlier this year by a lightning strike.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.
One person charged after North Ave. stabbing
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
A new non-profit is working to restore the old Union Depot in Grand Junction. That building is...
Restoring “the most important building in Grand Junction”

Latest News

Montrose will have their annual fall clean up November 3- December 7
City of Montrose’s leaf pickup service starts soon
Rep. Boebert goes against challenger, Adam Frisch during Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
3rd Congressional District: Adam Frisch significantly outpaces Rep. Boebert
Halloween lights shining brightly in Fruita neighborhood.
Family uses spooky Halloween display to raise awareness
The hillside collapsed in June.
County update on 29 road hill collapse