CMU removes barriers by providing Free Application Week to students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is just one of many colleges around Colorado that is participating in the 2023 Colorado Free Application Days, occurring Oct. 17-19. Today marks CMU’s sixth year of offering the program to students all around.

According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, 2022 saw over 63,000 applications during this time period and 4,700 of those came from CMU.

Kim Medina, the Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management for CMU, spoke about the barriers that this program helps remove saying, “We want students to go to college and so this is one barrier that we remove for students and families so that they can see college as a reality. It’s one of many barriers that we look at removing for students, and we do see a pretty big uptick this week of applications coming in because it is a free opportunity for them.”

Though the program is offered for only three days in the state, Medina says that CMU and CMU Tech will be offering the program until next Tuesday. Application fees are also free to all Mesa, Delta, and Montrose County students and families.

With the average price of applying to colleges being forty to seventy dollars, CMU is utilizing this opportunity to encourage students to apply and save money while doing so. They not only provide this program to students interested in their institution, but they also help local high school students apply for CMU and other colleges that they may be interested in.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.