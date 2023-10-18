CMU removes barriers by providing Free Application Week to students

Colorado Mesa University will provide students with a free application week in hopes of...
Colorado Mesa University will provide students with a free application week in hopes of encouraging students to save money and apply(KKCO/KJCT)
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is just one of many colleges around Colorado that is participating in the 2023 Colorado Free Application Days, occurring Oct. 17-19. Today marks CMU’s sixth year of offering the program to students all around.

According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, 2022 saw over 63,000 applications during this time period and 4,700 of those came from CMU.

Kim Medina, the Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management for CMU, spoke about the barriers that this program helps remove saying, “We want students to go to college and so this is one barrier that we remove for students and families so that they can see college as a reality. It’s one of many barriers that we look at removing for students, and we do see a pretty big uptick this week of applications coming in because it is a free opportunity for them.”

Though the program is offered for only three days in the state, Medina says that CMU and CMU Tech will be offering the program until next Tuesday. Application fees are also free to all Mesa, Delta, and Montrose County students and families.

With the average price of applying to colleges being forty to seventy dollars, CMU is utilizing this opportunity to encourage students to apply and save money while doing so. They not only provide this program to students interested in their institution, but they also help local high school students apply for CMU and other colleges that they may be interested in.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.
One person charged after North Ave. stabbing
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
A new non-profit is working to restore the old Union Depot in Grand Junction. That building is...
Restoring “the most important building in Grand Junction”

Latest News

Clifton Branch Library will allow people to use the drive-through for holds while the building...
Clifton Branch Library scheduled to close for HVAC work
Lowline Fire has grown around 100 acres in just a few weeks
Lowline Fire grows about 100 acres over several weeks
Montrose will have their annual fall clean up November 3- December 7
City of Montrose’s leaf pickup service starts soon
Rep. Boebert goes against challenger, Adam Frisch during Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
3rd Congressional District: Adam Frisch significantly outpaces Rep. Boebert