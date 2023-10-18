Clifton Branch Library scheduled to close for HVAC work

Mesa County Library's Clifton Branch will be closed Thursday-Saturday for HVAC instillation
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The upcoming installation of an HVAC will result in the temporary closure of the new Clifton Branch Library. The closure, which is expected to last only three days, will start on Thursday and will end on Saturday. In the meantime, anyone wanting to pick up holds will still be allowed to.

Despite the closure, anyone wanting to pick up holds will still be allowed to thanks to the library’s drive-through located on the south side of the building. Drive-through hours for the Clifton Branch remain:

Mon -Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Friday: 9 am - 5:30 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 3 pm

Sunday: Closed

Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

