Clifton Branch Library scheduled to close for HVAC work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The upcoming installation of an HVAC will result in the temporary closure of the new Clifton Branch Library. The closure, which is expected to last only three days, will start on Thursday and will end on Saturday. In the meantime, anyone wanting to pick up holds will still be allowed to.

Despite the closure, anyone wanting to pick up holds will still be allowed to thanks to the library’s drive-through located on the south side of the building. Drive-through hours for the Clifton Branch remain:

Mon -Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Friday: 9 am - 5:30 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 3 pm

Sunday: Closed

Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

