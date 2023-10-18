City of Montrose’s leaf pickup service starts soon

Montrose begins their fall clean-up starting on November 3, 2023 and ends on Dec. 7, 2023.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose announced Monday that its annual fall leaf cleanup will begin on November 13, and will run through December 7.

Montrose residents can buy bag bundles for their leaf piles for $1 at City Hall, located at 400 E. Main St., or at the Public Works Building at 1221 6450 Road. Each bundle has four clear plastic bags.

The city said that residents can use any brand of bag to collect their leaves, but specified that the bags must be clear.

Only leaves will be picked up, and the city reminded residents not to rake leaves into the street or into city storm drains.

