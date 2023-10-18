City hosts Halloween-themed “Get to Know Your City” at Whitman Park after closure

Whitman Park
Whitman Park(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:32 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After outrage over Whitman Park closing on Tuesday afternoon, city officials put on a Halloween-themed “Get to Know Your City” event in the park.

“So this park has been here as long as I can remember; I’ve been across the street from it my entire life; this is the most time I’ve ever spent in the park,” said Jake Snider, an event attendee.

Children got a chance to trick-or-trick at Whitman Park, while parents got the opportunity to learn about city plans. The city decided to close the park and move to a reservation-only system, which caused quite a stir with some residents since the park was a common gathering place for the homeless people. “It really threw a loop into the homeless community, and it’s been gated off the sidewalk,” said Eric Niederkruger, a protestor. “It’s an entire city block that’s disrupted the lives of the homeless now.”

Niederkruger said the closure of the park isn’t a practical solution to the homeless problem in the Grand Valley. “Now, reopening Whitman Park is not going to make the homeless problem go away, but closing it certainly made it worse.”

While others are in support of the closure. “I think that it should remain a reservation only, or we need to reevaluate how we’re using this park,” said Snider. “Everybody should be able to use the park in some kind of way.”

