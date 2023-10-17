AI-powered app designed to help domestic violence victims

COLORADO, USA — A newly-launched tool combines the power of artificial intelligence with the expertise of domestic violence experts. The resource was designed by two Coloradans.

The web-based app is called Aimee Says.

“We want the user to enter into a conversation with Aimee, and see what she has to say as a domestic violence expert,” said Anne Wintemute, co-founder and CEO of Aimee Says.

The user submits communication -- either a single message from a former or current abusive partner, or a dialogue back and forth, such as a text exchange.

“Aimee can produce a report that can help identify all the different types of coercion that is present in that communication,” Wintemute said. “It gives validation to their narrative. It provides a concise, easily understood, well-packed response to the question of what abuse is present here.”

The app can identify different tactics of coercion in abusive relationships. The app can determine if there are controlling behaviors present in the communication, such as gaslighting and manipulation.

The app is also designed to break down more subtle, context-specific words and phrases. In that way, it can detect what may seem like an innocent phrase to an outsider as a phrase filled with some type of controlling behavior. The app also allows a user to add additional context to break down those phrases that may only be identifiable to a victim or abuser.

“In a totally normal relationship, things don’t have hidden meaning. That’s why coercive control is so hard to identify,” Wintemute said. “But if you put something in there, it will suss out hidden meaning, that’s potentially not there if the relationship does not include the power and control dynamic.”

Wintemute used her knowledge from her role consulting with domestic violence survivors and co-founder Steven Nichols used his knowledge of AI to develop the app.

“I work with women who are experiencing post-separation abuse. So they have left their partners. They have walked out believing that the systems would be in place to protect them, and found out that is not the case,” Wintemute said.

Many victims may not have access to advocacy services or other resources designed to help women work through their past experiences. This app, she hopes, can better expand resources to people who may need them.

“Our hope is that they can come across a website like ours and begin the process of self-advocacy and self-protection,” Wintemute said.

