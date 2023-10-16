Warm days, cool nights are the theme for the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week will start sunny, and we’ll continue our cool mornings and warm afternoons throughout this week.

The Weather Setup

High pressure centered west of us over California and Nevada is offering a north-to-south wind flow into Colorado. That’s a cool wind, but more importantly it’s a dry wind that keeps our humidity low. Low-humidity air changes temperatures more readily than humid air. This sets us up for those cool mornings in the 30s and 40s with warm afternoons in the 70s throughout this week. Only small ups and downs in the temperatures will offer any change - and that’s not much change.

First Freeze Information

We’ve had a hard freeze around Cortez in the Four Corners Region. That ends the growing season for that area. Montrose touched freezing one morning, but there hasn’t been a season-ending hard freeze yet. Grand Junction and Delta haven’t had a freeze yet. The first freeze averages around October 18 at Grand Junction. The first freeze has happened as early as September 15 (in 1903) and as late as November 26 (in 1965). We’re in that window of opportunity where we’re really fair game for our first freeze of the season, but there are no signs that we should expect a freeze around Grand Junction, Montrose, or Delta through at least next weekend.

Looking Ahead

Long-term trends favor above-normal temperatures with 60% odds for the next 6-10 days and with 30-40% odds 8-14 days out.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from near 70 degrees at 6 PM to lower 60s at 8 PM, then to mid-50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 74 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.