Take a journey back in time for CMU’s 2023 Homecoming

CMU's Homecoming week kicked off this afternoon celebrating with celebration and free swag.
By Aiga Petelo and (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday marks the start of Colorado Mesa University’s (CMU) homecoming week. This afternoon a free t-shirt giveaway and Rowdy’s birthday celebration took place at the college.

Students were able to stop by the Plaza for a slice of cake and a free t-shirt to celebrate Rowdy’s 98th birthday. This years homecoming theme is Back to the Future, giving homage to the alumni and looking into the exciting future of students to come.

Trey Downey, the Director of Student Life, speaks on the importance of this years theme:

“Our theme is Back to the Future which ties into our strategic plan forming the future. So you know, just trying to make sure that everyone on our campus community feels like they belong and have a place to be apart of something bigger.”

This weekend is also Parents Weekend, which means there is various activities planned for students to enjoy with their families. Here is a look at some of the events this week:

This Wednesday the Mavs Got Talent will showcase students unique skills from 2-7:30 p.m. in the Ballroom.

Friday the Carnival kicks off at 5 p.m. at the North Plaza, lasting until 8:30 p.m. Later in the evening will be the annual Bonfire on the Alumni Field that lasts until 10 p.m.

Then we approach the Homecoming Parade on Saturday, taking place in downtown Grand Junction at 10 a.m. Later that day the Mavs face off against Adams State University at Stoker Stadium at 1 p.m.

You can find more information on CMU’s Homecoming week festivities here.

