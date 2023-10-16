Restoring “the most important building in Grand Junction”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new non-profit is working to restore the old Union Depot in Grand Junction. That building is over 100 years old, and keeping the project on track is no easy task.

The organization, Friends of the GJ Union Depot works to generate interest, income, and community support for restoration efforts of the historic building.

Dustin Anzures, the owner of the building, says he felt an emotional connection to the train depot as soon as he saw it.

“I was just very taken aback seeing the architecture is instantly very striking. The woodwork, the windows, the stained glass. And that was before we even stepped inside,” said Anzures.

The project means a lot to him and his family. “My wife, Veronica, her dad worked for the Rio Grande railroad for 35 years, out of the building next door. There’s definitely some family connection here. There’s a lot of emotional value, to be able to do a project like this, that means so much to her family,” he said.

Michael Nuttall, who’s on the board of directors for Friends of GJ Union Depot, says the building represents a lot for the Grand Valley. “The Union Depot has really been the heart of Grand Junction for many years. When the depot opened in 1906, it was really a symbol of the Grand Valley’s resiliency, at a time when the price of silver had collapsed in Colorado, and many towns across the state were being deserted,” he said.

