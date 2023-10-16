A grand valley local chose to stay in Israel amidst war

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Valley man made the decision to stay in Tel Aviv amidst war between Israel and Hamas. As far as his reasons, he told family he’s focused on helping the people of Israel in any way he can. Including working with the University of Tel Aviv to counter misinformation about the war and all innocent civilians involved.

According to the Grandfather, Joseph Breman, of Mark Breman, Mark wants to be verbal and vocal about the people of Israel not wanting this war. His Grandfather says Mark has high interest in American Politics, Israeli politics, and global conversations. Mark is concerned about escalation as well. Joseph says Mark is worried about the Palestinians who are sealed off from borders of Egypt and Jordan. He says, they’re human beings too. Marks dorm room happens to be a safe room for other student during bomb or missile attacks. However, Mark tells his family he chooses to go to more public bomb shelters when sirens go off. That way, he won’t be alone.

Joseph, a former CEO of an international school in Israel, says he has a close friend who lives in Israel. His friend was called back to serve with the Israeli Military, even though the man is in his 60′s. The friend told Breman, four of his sons are also in uniform fighting the fight.

Joseph says Mark, along with the entire family is overwhelmed with the concern and support from the community. He says the support keeps the family going in this scary time.

