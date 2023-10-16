Fruita Softball advances in playoffs and takes out Central

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Softball Team escaped the State Regionals, advancing further into the playoffs, and taking out the Central Warriors in a win-or-go home game at a final of 7-3.

After both teams lost a game to the Legend Titans, and both were able to take down the Bear Creek Bears, the two Grand Valley teams got matched up with one another, with a chance to stay in the playoffs on the line.

The Wildcats and Warriors had already played twice in the regular season, with the Wildcats taking both games.

Central actually got on the board in the third, going up two nothing. But the ‘Cats took a 3-2 lead after getting one run in the third, and two more in the fourth and never looked back. The Warriors threatened late, but the Wildcats got out of a jam with stellar defense and pitching.

Fruita Monument and Legend are the two teams to make it out of the regional.

