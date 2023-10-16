Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Rim Rock Drive takes fifth place in the most scenic fall foliage drive for 2023.
Rim Rock Drive takes fifth place in the most scenic fall foliage drive for 2023.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - From the forests of New England to the vast expanse of the Rockies, visitors from all over the country and world flock to places to see the leaves change colors.

A survey of 3,000 Americans revealed the top 140 drives for fall foliage and Colorado’s Rim Rock Drive rounded out the top five.

This stretch of road runs along the edges of red rock canyons and stretches for 23 miles.

The drive offered visitors views of ever-reaching plateaus, vast canyons and sandstone towers.

When taking a drive along this route in the fall visitors are treated to the vibrant fall colors Colorado is known for.

Colorado had two other scenic drives voted among the country’s best for seeing fall foliage this year.

Highway 550, also known as the Million Dollar Highway took 56th overall place and the Peak to Peak Scenic Byway was voted 113th.

