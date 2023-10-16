Cleaning for a Reason: How Majestic Domestics Cleaning is giving back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Majestic Domestics Cleaning owner continues giving back to her community, raising awareness, money, and offering cleaning services to those battling cancer; as she herself battles cancer for the second time.(Majestic Domestics Cleaning Service)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just over the mountain pass Natalie Mikishko is giving back to her community.

Natalie Mikishko, the founder of Majestic Domestics Cleaning Service, launched a fundraiser in conjunction with Cleaning for a Reason. This has been a six year partnership that continues to raise money for cancer patients. Majestic Domestics Cleaning Services is based in the Front Range in Lafayette and their customers are located in Boulder, Superior, Louisville, Lafayette, Erie, Broomfield, and Westminister.

Mikishko has battled cancer herself and is currently battling breast cancer for the second time. Her own battle has inspired her to give back to her community through Majestic Domestics Cleaning Service.

“Cancer doesn’t define me; it inspires me,” says Natalie Mikishko. “My personal battle has reinforced my determination to support others facing similar challenges. With ‘Cleaning for a Reason,’ we can make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

The partnership with Cleaning for a Reason is one of the reasons why it is possible for Mikishko and her company to be able to give back to their community. Not only do they fundraise for cancer but they also offer two complimentary cleaning services to two cancer patients. These services are given in hopes that the recipients can focus on their health and well-being during treatment. These complimentary services for the patients lasts for two consecutive months.

This year they hope to raise $5,000 dollars. If you would like to donate to the cause you can find that information here.

For more information on Majestic Cleaning Services or if you are looking for cleaning tips that can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

