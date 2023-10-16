Artists from around the country come to Colorado National Monument to paint

By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Each year artists from around the country travel to western Colorado to paint. The Colorado National Monument Association holds a plein air painting event around the beginning of October.

Plein air essentially means painting outside, and about two dozen artists from near and far did just that last week at the Monument, and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

Johanna van Waveren is the Executive Director of the Colorado National Monument Association, she says besides the great art, the event is a fundraiser for the association.

“Colorado National Monument Association is the official non-profit partner to Colorado National Monument, so everything we do is to support the park. We also do community engagement programs to help build stewardship and appreciation for our backyard national monument,” said van Waveren.

After a few busy days of painting all the work produced for the event was put on view at the Carlson Vineyards tasting room on Main Street in Grand Junction.

“There’s some stunning scenery, it’s inspiring. It’s fun to get out and try to capture it. It’s certainly challenging, the light changes really quickly,” said Ashley Little, a western Colorado artist. Little says she’s been painting plein air for years, but this was the first time she participated in a paint out event.

Find more on the Colorado National Monument Association here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

