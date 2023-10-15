GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Pumpkins are a classic taste of fall in North America. Almost every pastry and drink from September through November is infused with pumpkin spice. In this recipe, the Colorado Proud team adds pumpkin to a classic Italian staple, gnocchi, for a warm fall dinner.

Pumpkins can be found in various places across Colorado, such as farmers’ markets, pick-your-own patches, and grocery stores. You can find a local Colorado pumpkin patch in the Colorado Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch List! Colorado State University conducted research indicating that Colorado has over 2,000 acres dedicated to pumpkin cultivation, making it the 16th largest pumpkin producer in the country.

Pumpkin Gnocchi: Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month for October (Colorado Proud Program)

Colorado Proud Pumpkin Potato Gnocchi Recipe:

Yield: 4 servings Prep time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Gnocchi Dough

1 ¼ cup fresh pumpkin, steamed or boiled then mashed, or 1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 russet potato, cooked and mashed

1 cup full fat ricotta (we recommend the cheese counter at Leevers Locavore in Denver)

2 ½ cups all purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¼ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated

1 egg

1 tsp salt

Black pepper

Sage Butter Sauce

1 tsp olive oil

3.5 tbsp salted butter

20 fresh sage leaves

Garnish

Black pepper (and salt if needed)

Parmesan

Instructions:

Line a colander with 4 sheets of paper towel. Spread the fresh mashed or canned pumpkin onto the paper towel and leave for at least 5 minutes to drain the liquid.

Place pumpkin and remaining gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a wooden spoon to mix well - dough should be soft.

Dust work surface with flour, tip dough out, sprinkle with flour then pat into a log shape.

Cut the log into 6 pieces. Roll each piece into 2/3″ ropes then cut into smaller sections.

Optional: Roll the gnocchi into balls and use a toothpick to press down lightly around the ball to form a pumpkin shape.

Cooking:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Place individual gnocchi onto parchment paper, then tip into water. Cook for 1 minute or until all the gnocchi float to the surface, remove using a large slotted spoon and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt about 1 teaspoon of the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add gnocchi and saute, shaking the pan, until the gnocchi is just starting to turn brown (about 1.5 minutes).

Add remaining butter to the pan. Once it melts, add sage leaves. Stir and cook for 2.5 minutes or until gnocchi is golden, sage is crisp, and butter is slightly browned. Add salt if you used unsalted butter.

Serve immediately, garnished with parmesan and pepper.

Try with a chilled glass of The Storm Cellar’s Gewürztraminer. This aromatic white wine is crafted in a classic Alsatian style. Silky in texture, it also shows notes of white flowers, lychee fruit, Meyer lemon, and exotic spices. It’s perfect as an aperitif or when paired with richer, savory cuisine.

For a non-alcoholic option, enjoy apple cider from Triple M Orchard in Olathe, Colorado.

