Little Blue Creek Canyon road improvements through december

By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Traffic may be impacted on Little Blue Creek Canyon through December. Colorado Department of Transportation and other roadway agencies are starting a 4 mile project on us 50 between mile point 123 and 127. CDOT says to expect delays up to an hour long when traveling through the canyon.. Full closures of the road will be between 7:30pm and 6:30 am.

Little blue creek canyon road schedule
Little blue creek canyon road schedule(KKCO/KJCT)

