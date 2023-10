GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re hoping to strut your pup’s Halloween costume to the masses, you might have your opportunity. On Saturday, October 28th, dogs and their owners are invited for the second ever Howl-o-ween fun run. You can participate in either a 5k or 2k run or walk through Las Colonias Park. Registration for this event here.

