Grand Junction local chocolate shop: Dirty Lil Cacao

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dirty Lil Cacao is a chocolate shop based in Grand Junction that aims to improve the dirty history of chocolate. The shop offers various chocolates made from beans sourced from multiple countries, including Ghana, Venezuela, Columbia, and India. The shop’s owner, Keane Karnan, is a Mesa State culinary-trained chef who fell in love with bean-to-bar chocolates after his first taste. This is where his passion for chocolate began, and he began pursuing the introduction of exotic chocolates to others.

Fruity, floral, Nutty, the terroir of each region drastically changes the taste of the chocolate

