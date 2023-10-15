Grand Junction Airshow 2023

Grand Junction Airshow
Grand Junction Airshow((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The sound of jet engines echoed through the Grand Valley for the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show.

“This is such a wonderful time for all of our families to come together and watch the amazing show that the blue angels have put on for us,” said Meghan Fielder.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial choreography against the blue sky is a sight you don’t want to miss. “I think we have one of the best backdrops, just like the mayor said, which makes this one of the great areas to have an air show,” said Paul Frey with the air show committee.

The air show is a community favorite, with thousands of guests in attendance to enjoy the variety of unique planes on the ground, food, and other activities. The organizers of the airshow want the public to know that the Grand Valley Transit is offering free rides to the air show on October 15.

