Sunny weekend turns warmer for the Solar Eclipse and the Grand Junction Air Show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday weather will be hard to beat! Expect sunshine amid just a few passing clouds. It will be nearly perfect for viewing the Annular Solar Eclipse or the Grand Junction Airshow featuring the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

Saturday’s Weather

Saturday may start cloudy, but we’ll quickly become sunny by 8-9 AM. We’ll warm from 30s to 40s by 9 AM, then to mid-to-upper 50s at noon, then to the mid-to-upper 60s by 4 PM.

Saturday Solar Eclipse Timing & Viewing Safety

The Annular Solar Eclipse is not a total eclipse of the sun. It’s that “ring of fire” eclipse where you will see the outer edge of the sun around the edge of the moon. For us in Western Colorado, the eclipse begins at 9:11 AM. We’ll reach maximum eclipse at 10:32 AM. The sun will be about 86% covered around Grand Junction and 100% covered - minus that ring of fire - around Cortez and the Four Corners. All of Colorado has a good view, but the best view is the southwest corner of the state. The eclipse will end one minute after noon.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 60s at 6 PM to lower 50s at 8 PM, then to upper 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 35 degrees around Delta, and 28 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 65 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

Sunday’s Weather

The back half of our weekend looks great, too. Expect bright sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and morning lows in the 30s.

