Meet Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Hopper, Molly, and Lemon!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hopper is a one-year-old medium-sized dog with a lot of energy. He needs an active home, preferably without small children. He’s particular about who he spends time with but would consider living with another dog. With some training and exercise, Hopper would make a great companion.

Molly is a beautiful and affectionate mother cat who loves to snuggle on laps. She’s lived with dogs and cats before and does well with kids. Molly would make a wonderful addition to any household.

If you’re looking for a little kitten that will bring some zest to your life, Lemon is the perfect choice. She’s a two-month-old calico kitten and is an affectionate little sweetheart who would make a perfect addition to any household. As kitten season comes to an end and the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to bring home a new furry friend.

Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run & Dog Walk on Saturday, October 28! Whether your canine companion is ready to race or is more content with an easy autumn walk, dress up with your pup and join Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Grand Junction Sports Commission for the second annual Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk, presented by St. Mary’s Medical Center (now Intermountain Health)! Check in begins at 10am, the race kicks off at 11am, followed by a pet costume contest, food trucks, and live music at 12pm! Learn more and register at rhhumanesociety.org/5K.

