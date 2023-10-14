Friday Night Blitz Week Eight

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:51 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re coming down the stretch of the High School Football season, with teams vying for playoff spots.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights on a special extended version of The Blitz.

Palisade Bulldogs 23, Summit Tigers 6, - 2nd Quarter

Central Warriors 0, Greeley Central Wildcats 0, - In Progress

Montrose Red Hawks 57, Coronado Cougars 8, 4th Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Coal Ridge Titans 0, - In Progress

Grand Junction Tigers 43, Bear Creek Bears 35, - Final

Rifle Bears 61, Aspen Skiers 7, - Final

Fruita Monument Wildcats 54, Auroura Central 0, - Final

