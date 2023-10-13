Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 2 a.m. reports came in of a motorcyclist colliding into a vehicle while traveling Eastbound on F Road at Orchard Run.

We were told by our crew that the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Colorado Sheriff Department, Clifton Fire Department and Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident. Traffic going towards eastbound on F Road at Orchard Run is currently shutdown due to debris being cleared.

