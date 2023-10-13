Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines

FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than $500 million has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it has picked three initial next-generation vaccine candidates.

Those Phase 2b clinical trials are set to begin as early as this winter.

The funding is part of Project NextGen, a $5 billion government initiative to develop new and more durable COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

More than $1.4 billion was awarded in August.

The intra-nasal vaccine candidates are administered as sprays in the nostrils and have the potential to target viruses at the site of infections.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
Grand Junction pediatrician remains stuck in Gaza during war
Grand Junction pediatrician remains stuck in Gaza during war

Latest News

FILE - Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
FILE - A woman cries at a cross for one of the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
A funeral home in Colorado is under investigation after bodies were found improperly stored...
At Colorado funeral home where 115 decaying bodies found, troubles went unnoticed by regulators
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia for Ukraine war, US says
The new moon finishes its path in front of the setting sun between West Mitten and East Mitten...
In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse is more than a spectacle. It’s for honoring tradition