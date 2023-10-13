Colorado health network opens new facility in grand junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After four decades of preventative care in Grand Junction and Colorado as a whole, the Colorado Health Network opened a new facility in town Thursday afternoon. This is the first ever permanent owned facility in Western Colorado, serving 22 counties. CHN says they are committed to serving Colorado and expanding services for individuals living with substance use issues, HIV, and other blood born illnesses.

Mike Mansheim, the Chief Strategy Officer for CHN says, “We’re standing on the shoulders of giants,”. In 1986 CHN set up roots in Grand Junction. Marking almost 40 years of service. Over one thousand people are assisted through prevention programs. The team says they see hundreds of folks every year in their case management program. Unfortunately, Mansheim says stigma is still a huge problem. Often preventing many from taking care of their health.

According to the Center for Disease Control, stigma about HIV testing can come from outdated judgements or beliefs. Including, assuming only certain groups can contract the illness. Or believing those with HIV deserve their diagnosis due to life choices. Many may be afraid of discrimination. Mansheim is focused on providing a safe and comfortable environment for all walks of life. “Folks come in here in some state of nervousness, and we can send them out the door with a sense of calm and dignity to go about their life,” added Mansheim.

CHN offers free, confidential testing for HIV, Hepatitis C, and other STI’s. Mansheim wants everyone to treat testing as a normal routine of health care. He says if you’re sexually active, it’s best to be tested once a year.

Part of Thursday’s grand opening was a dedication to Jeff Basinger. He was a beloved member of the community who worked with CHN’s cause for over 20 years. He passed in 2018. “We’re so proud to honor Jeff’s memory in the work that he did really to advance LGBTQ rights and advocate for people living with HIV and AIDS,” Mansheim told us. He says it’s critical to get tested, as HIV is not curable. Without proper treatment, HIV can advance into Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Which slowly deteriorates a person’s immune system and can lead to death.

The Colorado Health Network provides their Syringe Access program, where they work to educate and assist those facing substance use.

The lobby of CHN’s new facility is dedicated to the Telluride AIDS Benefit, an organization that supported CHN over the last 30 years.

