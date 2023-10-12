Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong appears to run from corrections officers in Texas. Officials said she tried to escape custody. Theresa Rangel/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers escorting her to a doctor appointment Wednesday, authorities said.

Two corrections officers had taken Kaitlin Armstrong to the appointment and were escorting her back to a patrol vehicle “when she ran,” Travis County Sheriff spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Armstrong ran more than a block into a neighborhood, but she could be seen by deputies the entire time before she was caught, Dark said.

Dark would not disclose whether Armstrong was wearing shackles on her arms or legs, or what medical treatment prompted the appointment outside of the jail clinic.

The corrections officers did not draw their firearms, but more details on how she was apprehended would not be disclosed, Dark said. Armstrong and the two officers were taken to a hospital for a brief examination after the incident, and Armstrong was later returned to jail.

Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Wilson, a 25-year-old competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win in May 2022 when she was found shot to death. Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was charged with murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Armstrong tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while attempting to establish herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Dark said she didn’t know if Armstrong would face additional charges for the attempted escape.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery
(Source: AP)
Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Country Jam 2024
Country Jam 2024: Here’s who you can expect to see

Latest News

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Scalise must sway skeptical GOP colleagues as he tries to round up the votes to be the House speaker
Neighbors in a South Carolina community proved that a little bit of compassion goes a long way....
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
A sale sign stands outside a condominium complex along Speer Boulevard Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
The average long-term US mortgage rate surges to 7.57%, holding at highest level since 2000