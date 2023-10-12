Hanging Lake trail in need of repairs; officials looking for contractor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Hanging Lake trail is in need of repairs.

The National Forest Foundation issued a request for proposals on October 9th to start the process of finding a contractor to do the repair work on the trail.

Work is tentatively set to start in Spring 2024 and will run through November.

White River National Forest officials said they’re looking for an experienced contractor due to the tough terrain surrounding the trail.

The trail has been damaged ever since 2021 when heavy rains hit the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Additional flooding hit the area this year, and washed-out bridges, downed trees and covered major portions of the trail.

The project is being funded by Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, and the USDA Forest Service.

When being rebuilt the trail will be closed.

Interested contractors can find more information about the project here.

